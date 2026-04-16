Yena has sold out her upcoming concert in Macau, underscoring her growing global reach.

Her agency YH Entertainment said Thursday that all tickets for the “2026 Yena Live Tour ‘So Near Yet So Far, Another Wo2ld!’ In Macau’,” scheduled for April 25, have been sold out.

The concert marks the second chapter of Yena’s solo concert series, following her first solo show, “Travelling to the World!” held last year. She previously completed a successful run in Seoul in January 2025.

Yena has built a distinct identity with her hip, kitsch-inspired style, earning recognition as a Gen Z–defining solo act. Known for her catchy music and dynamic performances, she has steadily expanded her presence in the competitive K-pop solo scene.

Her fifth EP “Love Catcher,” released on March 11, has also performed steadily on music charts. Its main track “Catch Catch” continues to rank across platforms, demonstrating consistent digital strength. The release has also shown notable results on global platforms including Spotify, YouTube and Douyin.

The Macau concert will take place at The Londoner Theatre, after which Yena will continue her tour across key Asian cities, including Taipei, Hong Kong and Tokyo.