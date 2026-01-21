Choi Yena released a Japanese language version of “Nemonemo” on Wednesday, said agency YH Entertainment.

The original song was released in 2024 as the title track of her third single album. Co-written by Zico, the electronic dance tune's music video garnered 20 million views on YouTube.

The new single comes about two months after she released “Star!” in Japan, a collaboration with virtual singer Hatsune Miku.

Choi is also set to share a live performance clip of her singing “Nemonemo” in Japanese last year, during “2025 The Yena Show: I Am Star!”

The singer, formerly of the now-disbanded project girl group Iz_One, debuted in Japan in 2023 and has released two single albums and two digital singles so far.