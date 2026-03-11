Solo artist Yena returned Wednesday with a brighter, more self-assured take on love, unveiling her fifth EP, “Love Catcher,” a five-track release that blends playful energy with a more mature emotional perspective.

At a press conference in southern Seoul, Yena introduced the album as a project that captures different shades of love through a mix of sounds and collaborations, from the punchy main track “Catch Catch” to softer, more reflective B-sides featuring renowned artists such as Dindin, Mrch, Hanroro and Paul Kim, as well as comedian Jeong Hyeong-don.

“If my previous album captured the innocence that comes with first love and being awkward standing between love and heartbreak, ‘Catch Catch’ is a little different,” explained Yena. “It shows a more mature side of me — a version that better understands what love feels like and wants to approach it in my own way.”

“Catch Catch” is an electro-pop song built around a catchy hook and brisk, playful momentum. Yena described it as a song that made her “want to dance before words did” due to its energetic beats.

She added that the song was strongly inspired by second-generation K-pop music, not just its sound, but also by its performance. To prepare for the comeback, Yena said she revisited videos and performances by earlier-generation girl groups such as T-ara and Orange Caramel, aiming to reinterpret that sensibility in her own way.

Beyond the main track, “Love Catcher” leans heavily into collaboration. “Because It’s Spring,” featuring Dindin and Jeong Hyeong-don, captures the confusion of wondering whether one’s fluttering feelings come from the season itself or from a specific person. Yena said the two artists approached the song like older brothers — or even uncles — offering love life advice from the sidelines.

Another featured track, “Sticker,” is a rock-style track with singer-songwriter Mrch, which compares the lingering traces of a breakup to the marks left behind by a sticker once it has been peeled away. “April’s Cat,” written by indie singer-songwriter Hanroro, is a ballad that uses the image of a cat to portray a heart that longs for warmth but hesitates to open up for the fear of being left alone. The closing track, “Question Mark,” featuring singer-songwriter Paul Kim, captures the growing curiosity and excitement that emerges just before a relationship begins.

Yena, who debuted under the project girl group IZ*ONE in 2018 and as a solo artist in 2022, described her identity as a soloist as doing what she genuinely wants to do, properly.

“I want to do what I’m drawn to and what I know I can do well, but really show it the right way,” she said. “I believe that if you’re sincere about something and are truly enjoying yourself, the energy you give off will reach the people around you. I want to deliver that kind of energy to others.”

That idea also shapes her longer-term vision as a soloist. Rather than chasing a fixed image, Yena said she wants to stay onstage for as long as possible and become the kind of artist who lasts.

“I feel grateful every time I get to stand on stage. While working on this album, I felt so thankful and grateful that I got a chance to be able to work with artists I’ve already been a fan of,” said Yena. “I want to continue my career by consistently appreciating the fact that I can still perform in front of people. I want to stay relevant for a long time, like a steady seller, and keep performing wherever there is a stage.”

After three weeks of promotions, Yena is set to embark on a solo tour around Asia in April, with stops in Macao, Taipei, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Tokyo.