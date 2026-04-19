SK Shieldus is stepping up its ESG push ahead of Earth Day on April 22, accelerating efforts to integrate sustainability into its operations as energy efficiency becomes more important amid supply uncertainty and rising costs.

The security firm, whose business relies on energy-intensive operations such as 24-hour monitoring centers and nationwide dispatch fleets, is embedding eco-friendly strategies across its operations.

The company said it was the first in Korea’s security industry to receive approval from the Science Based Targets initiative in 2025 for its short-term greenhouse gas reduction goals, aligning its targets with global climate standards.

The targets cover not only direct emissions (Scope 1 and 2) but also indirect emissions across the value chain (Scope 3), signaling a comprehensive approach to carbon management.

SK Shieldus aims to cut its direct emissions by 99 percent by 2029, based on 2023 levels. It also plans to switch to 100 percent renewable energy across its operations by 2026 and maintain that level through 2030. For Scope 3 emissions, the company targets a 55 percent reduction by 2033.

The road map marks a shift from ESG pledges to measurable, time-bound execution, setting a benchmark for the security sector.

Operational changes are already underway.

SK Shieldus is gradually transitioning its fleet, including dispatch vehicles, to electric vehicles, with a goal of full conversion by 2028. The company joined the K-EV100 initiative in 2024 and, as of 2025, operates 1,033 EVs, accounting for 68.5 percent of its fleet. It is also investing in charging infrastructure to support round-the-clock operations.

The company is also expanding its use of renewable energy. Since 2022, it has sourced renewable power through Korea’s Green Premium program, securing certificates for 9.5 gigawatt-hours in 2025 — about 80.3 percent of its total electricity consumption.

This year, SK Shieldus aims to achieve 100 percent renewable energy usage by purchasing 12.5 GWh through the program, while also planning to install a 55.68-kilowatt rooftop solar system at its headquarters.

In equipment operations, the company is advancing circular economy practices through a “3R” strategy — recall, reuse and recycle — to extend product life cycles and reduce waste.

Its equipment recovery rate recently reached 93.3 percent, with a reuse rate of 61 percent. Recovered plastic components are also recycled into new materials.

“As a security company that protects people’s daily lives, building a sustainable future is a key responsibility,” an SK Shieldus official said. “We will continue to respond to evolving energy challenges and strengthen ESG performance as a long-term growth driver.”