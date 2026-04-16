The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said Thursday it will introduce measures to help parents from migrant backgrounds better navigate South Korea’s school system, including seminars, multilingual guides and counseling services.

The move comes amid concerns that parents from overseas face difficulties supporting their children’s education due to language barriers and limited access to information.

According to a survey by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, 34.5 percent of such parents cited a lack of information on academics, admissions and career paths as their biggest challenge, followed by 32 percent who reported difficulties managing their children’s studies.

The office said it will hold seminars at the Multicultural Education Support Center to provide an overview of Korea’s school system. The program will run across nine sessions from April to December.

Each session will offer identical content, allowing parents to attend at their convenience. The first session is scheduled for April 18, with 19 parents already registered, according to the office.

Parents of students who transfer into schools during the semester will be encouraged to attend as part of their child’s initial adjustment, while other interested parents may also participate.

The seminars will cover the structure of the school curriculum and academic system, as well as guidance on supporting children’s learning at home, prevention of school violence and child abuse, and communication strategies for parents. Information on school and community education resources will also be provided.

AI-based interpretation will be available in 42 languages via a smartphone application.

The office also plans to publish monthly guides in 16 languages to help parents better understand the Korean education system and strengthen their ability to support their children.

In addition, the Parent Support Center will offer outreach counseling services focused on parents’ emotional well-being and parenting skills.

The counseling will address practical concerns such as understanding the school system and the role of parents, communication with children, parenting in bicultural families, and stress management, the office said.

Acting Seoul Education Superintendent Kim Chon-hong said the programs are designed to help parents navigate an unfamiliar educational environment and better support their children’s learning and career development.

“We hope these programs will help parents communicate more closely with schools and become strong partners in their children’s education,” Kim said. “We will continue to build an environment where schools and parents work together to support the stable growth and adaptation of students from migrant backgrounds.”