A state-run artificial intelligence-based Korean language learning platform for students with immigrant backgrounds will expand access to include children outside the public education system and adults, with plans to completely open access by the end of the year, the Education Ministry said Wednesday.

The online learning system, Korean for Everyone, is currently used by 30,615 learners across 6,876 institutions, including kindergartens; elementary, middle and high schools; and universities and education offices nationwide. Officials said there has been growing demand from other institutions seeking access to the platform.

Starting Thursday, agencies run by regional governments — including multicultural centers and global youth education centers — will be eligible to sign up for the platform. The move will allow children and teenagers outside the formal school system and adults to create accounts and use the service.

The expansion is part of a broader plan to strengthen the public education system and address learning disparities, according to the ministry and its affiliated Korea Education and Research Information Service.

The second and final phase, scheduled for December, will open access to all Korean language education institutions and ultimately to all learners, both in Korea and overseas.

“For migrant children and teenagers to become part of Korean society, we will continue working with relevant agencies and local governments to provide the support they need,” a ministry official said.

South Korea has seen a steady increase in youth with immigrant backgrounds, defined as those with foreign nationality or born to at least one parent who is or was a foreign national. Their number rose from about 68,000 in 2014 to 202,208 in 2025, according to the ministry.

Korean for Everyone has been deemed an effective teaching tool, based on a survey of 5,830 teachers currently using it. Respondents gave an average satisfaction score of 4.39 out of 5 and 4.36 for their intention to continue using it in the classroom.

The platform allows users to assess reading, listening, writing and speaking materials appropriate for their language level, and recommends learning content tailored to each individual’s progress. The AI system can also process speech and writing from its users, enabling interactive learning.