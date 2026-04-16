The third full-length album Monsta X put out in the US charted No. 41 on Billboard 200, agency Starship Entertainment said Thursday.

All three studio albums the group released in the country made the main albums chart: “All About Luv” from 2020 ranked No. 5 and “The Dreaming” from 2021, No. 21.

With the new LP “Unfold,” the six-member act became the first K-pop group with three LPs published in the US.

From Oct. 3, it will begin the US leg of tour “The X: Nexus,” visiting nine cities in the US and one in Canada. I.M only participated in the Seoul show after which he enlisted. The five members will fly to Jakarta for the Saturday show.