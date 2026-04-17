Heritage meets luxury at Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong presents the Avec Amour Afternoon Tea with Illy, a refined experience blending Korean heritage with French salon culture. Served at the Lumiere lobby lounge through May 31, the set features 10 desserts and three savory items reinterpreting Korean ingredients with French techniques, alongside a choice of main dish. Guests can pair selections with Illy coffee or signature teas, and begin with drinks such as black sesame cafe latte or omija ade. The art gallery-inspired setting enhances the immersive experience. The set is priced at 89,000 won for two.

Grand Hyatt Seoul rolls out Children’s Day cake collection

Grand Hyatt Seoul introduces its Sweet Moments with HY collection for Children’s Day, featuring desserts inspired by its mascot. The highlight is the HY cake, crafted with Valrhona Guanaja chocolate and designed to resemble the mascot figure. A teddy bear chocolate set offers six pieces in matcha shine muscat, buckwheat praline and orange Earl Grey flavors. The promotion runs from April 24 to May 31, with a 10 percent discount for advance reservations. The HY cake is priced at 140,000 won, while the chocolate set costs 35,000 won.

Andaz Seoul Gangnam debuts premium Butcher’s Platter

Andaz Seoul Gangnam’s Meat & Co Steak House launches the Butcher’s Platter, a dinner-exclusive menu featuring seven premium cuts totaling 700 grams. Selections include US prime beef tenderloin, Australian wagyu, Iberico pork and New Zealand lamb chops, prepared in a high-heat charcoal oven to maximize flavor. Served with green peppercorn and red wine sauces, the platter is designed for sharing and limited to six orders per day. Advance reservations are required. The set is priced at 150,000 won.

The Plaza unveils family package for Children’s Day

The Plaza introduces its Kids & Joy: Family Moment package for May, targeting family travelers. The package includes a one-night stay in a deluxe room, breakfast for three at Seven Square, and access to the hotel’s kids lounge, developed in collaboration with My Little Tiger. Additional perks include a sound pad toy and Mustela bath amenities. Limited to 30 rooms, the package is available from April 27 to May 31, with Friday and Saturday check-ins only. Prices start at 458,000 won.

Lotte Hotel Jeju launches romantic honeymoon package

Lotte Hotel Jeju presents its Renouvellement Honeymoon package, designed for couples celebrating anniversaries. The package includes a one-night ocean-view stay, breakfast for two, a five-course dinner featuring local ingredients and a bottle of wine. Guests also receive in-room sparkling wine, fruit and cheese platters. Optional add-ons include floral decorations and yacht tours. Available through Dec. 31, the package is priced from 1,226,577 won.