A deserted reservoir in Yesan, South Chungcheong Province, is emerging as an unlikely tourist draw following the box office success “Salmokji,” and the rural county hopes to capitalize on this rare spotlight while managing safety risks.

According to the Korean Film Council, the horror film released on April 8 surpassed 810,000 cumulative admissions as of Wednesday morning, topping the box office. This marks the fastest pace among films released in 2026, and it has already passed its break-even point.

The reservoir in Yesan, which serves as the main filming location, was built in 1982 to supply irrigation water and was rarely visited prior to the film’s release.

Rumors of it being haunted spread after it was being featured on MBC’s "Midnight Horror Story" in 2022.

As the film has attracted large audiences, visitors have increasingly flocked to the site, and unverified photos circulating online show cars lined up to enter the reservoir even at 3 a.m.

Aiming for a ‘King’s Warden’-style boost

Yesan, which has jurisdiction over the reservoir, hopes to turn the film’s box office success and the resulting attention to into a tourism boost matching what “The King’s Warden” recently did for Yeongwol in Gangwon Province.

“The King’s Warden,” which is the second most-watched film in South Korea with 16.44 million admissions as of Wednesday, fueled tourism surges at some real-world locations tied to the story of the exiled King Danjong, on which the film is based.

The box office phenomenon has reshaped travel patterns in Gangwon Province, drawing thousands of visitors to Yeongwol to trace the final days of one of Korea’s most tragic monarchs.

Hoping for a similar boost in regional tourism, Yesan released a parody video of “Salmokji” on its official YouTube channel to promote Gwangsi Hanwoo, a local Korean beef, as it seeks to position the area as a new tourist destination.

At the same time, authorities are taking steps to address safety concerns, restricting access to the reservoir from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Tuesday.

Authorities also urged visitors to refrain from camping, cooking, fishing and littering, and to avoid approaching the water at night, noting that the reservoir is a public agricultural facility where such activities are not permitted.

Officials warned that the site poses heightened risks after dark due to unclear boundaries between land and water and limited communication service in some areas, increasing the likelihood of falls or drowning.

Residents have also reported noise and littering, as increased foot traffic puts pressure on a facility closely tied to local daily life.