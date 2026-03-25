Director Lee Sang-min and cast bring Korea's favorite supernatural menace to the big screen

Korean folklore has no shortage of ghosts. Spirits latch onto just about everything — mirrors, old wells, empty rooms. But the one that's burrowed deepest into the popular imagination is the water ghost ("mulgwishin"): a drowned soul that pulls the living under.

So pervasive is the motif that it's used in the everyday expression "water ghost tactic," meaning to drag someone into the ditch so they suffer alongside you.

"Salmokji: Whispering Water" takes that familiar fear and builds a feature around it. A road-view filming crew — the kind that shoots street-level imagery for online mapping services — is dispatched to a remote reservoir in South Chungcheong Province to reshoot footage marred by strange distortions. Led by Soo-in (Kim Hye-yoon), the team arrives on deadline, only to find themselves sinking into something they can't drive away from.

The film is a curious proposition in a number of ways. It's a rare horror title landing in April, months ahead of the summer window Korean audiences associate with the genre. Perhaps more reassuring is that it comes from Showbox, the distributor behind "The King's Warden," which turned into a full-blown cultural phenomenon and just became the highest-grossing Korean film of all time.

"I wanted audiences to feel like they're being lured in by a water ghost themselves," director Lee Sang-min said at Tuesday's press conference at CGV Yongsan in Seoul.

Lee, 31, is making his feature debut after cutting his teeth on horror shorts. "That meant being very precise with the road-view shots and how we framed the characters — making it feel like you're right there with them," he said.

K-drama star Kim Hye-yoon has been riding high since the time-slip rom-com "Lovely Runner" (2024) put her on everyone's radar. She's already shown she can carry a feature with 2022's scrappy, high-octane "The Girl on a Bulldozer," and this one's her first crack at horror.

"I've always loved scary movies, so I was genuinely excited the whole time we were shooting," she said. "Soo-in keeps a tight grip on reason while everyone else is falling apart, so I tried to channel the fear through eyes and expression alone — stripped of any vanity."

Jang Da-ah, older sister of K-pop star Jang Won-young of Ive, makes her big-screen debut as a horror-content creator who tags along to the reservoir. "Getting a character this different from anything I'd done before felt like a gift," she said.

Cast members reported eerie on-set incidents like haywire sensor lights at the lodgings and alleged sightings of figures not part of the crew, though they seemed happy to take it all as a good omen.

"Salmokji: Whispering Water" works best when it leans into the mood. The reservoir and its surrounding tangle of bare, skeletal branches, all grey and dim, make for a setting that's genuinely unnerving in both daylight and dark. Who'd have thought a reservoir out in the boonies could be this unsettling?

The ScreenX presentation, which wraps footage across three walls, is frankly overkill for a film of this scale, but still effective. There's also something both ludicrous and oddly gratifying about a ghost tethered to a backwater fishing spot who turns out to be capable of bending time and space at will.

Beyond that ambient dread, though, "Salmokji: Whispering Water" settles into fairly unremarkable horror-flick territory. It leans hard into horrifyingly mediocre jump scares and cycles through fashionable genre trappings without fleshing any of them out.

Bits of folk-shamanistic ritual get thrown in as if the motif hadn't already been run into the ground, but they never develop beyond set dressing. The found-footage framework, meanwhile, bolts a road-view camera rig onto a genre that's been largely chained to iPhones and security cameras. But the result doesn't amount to much more than a minor technical upgrade.

Eight years ago, "Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum" pulled off a tighter, more unnerving version of the same trick — a crew losing their minds inside a haunted location, captured in real time — and that film, for all its rough edges, remains a touchstone. "Salmokji: Whispering Water" coasts in its slipstream without ever finding a lane of its own.

Lee said he hoped the fear would stay with audiences long after they leave the theater. "I want it to keep going even after the credits roll," he said.

"Salmokji: Whispering Water" opens April 8.