A recent hit at the box office is reshaping travel patterns in Gangwon Province, drawing thousands of visitors to Yeongwol to trace the final days of one of Korea’s most tragic monarchs.

“The King’s Warden” has sparked a surge of interest in sites connected to King Danjong, the sixth ruler of the Joseon era (1392-1910), who was dethroned and exiled as a teenager.

According to Yeongwol County, the historic sites of Cheongnyeongpo Meandering Stream and Jangneung Royal Tomb welcomed more than 10,000 visitors over a single recent weekend.

The crowds pushed the cumulative number of visitors this year to more than 109,000 as of Sunday. Last year, it took until June to reach 110,000 visitors.

Local officials attribute the sudden spike largely to the film’s popularity. Since its release on Feb. 4, the movie has sold more than 11 million tickets nationwide in just over a month, becoming the 25th Korean film to surpass the super blockbuster milestone of 10 million domestic cinemagoers.

Many travelers say the movie inspired them to visit Yeongwol in person.

“My hometown is Yeongwol, but I had never been to Cheongnyeongpo until I watched the film with my family last week,” one visitor told The Korea Herald. “My son was so touched by King Danjong’s story that he actually proposed this trip.”

The influx of tourists has transformed the normally quiet historical sites into bustling destinations. Parking lots at both Cheongnyeongpo and Jangneung filled quickly over the weekend, while long lines formed at the ferry crossing that carries visitors across the river to Cheongnyeongpo.

Cheongnyeongpo holds particular historical significance as the place where Danjong spent part of his exile after being forced from the throne by his uncle, who later became King Sejo.

Designated Scenic Site No. 50, the remote peninsula is surrounded on three sides by the Dong River and backed by steep cliffs, giving it the feel of an island cut off from the outside world. Even today, the site can only be reached by boat.

Walking through the pine forest, visitors encounter the remains of the royal residence where the young king once stayed, along with several symbolic landmarks. Among them is the leaning “Eom Heungdo Pine,” which appears to bow toward the residence in tribute to the loyal official who later recovered Danjong’s body.

Nearby stands Gwaneumsong, a centuries-old pine tree designated Natural Monument No. 349. Its name reflects the belief that it “watched and listened” to the sorrow of the exiled king.

A five-minute drive away is Jangneung, Danjong’s royal tomb in Yeongwol’s Yeongheung-ri. The burial site is one of the 40 Joseon royal tombs designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

At the nearby Danjong History Hall, visitors can view a portrait of the young monarch commissioned in 2021 to mark the 580th anniversary of his birth. Because no portrait created during his lifetime survived, the painting was reconstructed based on historical records.

Danjong ascended the throne in 1452 at 12 years old, but was forced to abdicate three years later. After being exiled to Yeongwol, he died in 1457 at just 17. More than two centuries later, in 1698, he was posthumously restored as king.

Yeongwol officials expect the surge in interest to continue into spring.

The county is preparing for the 59th King Danjong Culture Festival, scheduled for April 24-26 around Jangneung, Cheongnyeongpo and the Dong River. The annual event commemorates the young king as well as the loyal officials who preserved his legacy.

With the film still dominating at the box office, tourism officials hope the renewed fascination with Danjong’s story will continue to draw travelers to the quiet riverside town.