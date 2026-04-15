Reform targets structural gaps in application-based support system

The South Korean government is ramping up direct intervention in vulnerable households to provide emergency aid, following a series of murder-suicides that claimed at least 10 lives in March.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said Wednesday it is moving to introduce measures that would allow authorities to provide assistance without requiring prior application or consent from recipients in certain cases.

Under the plan, local governments will be allowed to apply for basic livelihood assistance on behalf of individuals who are unable to give consent due to age, health conditions or other circumstances, regardless of whether their guardians or caregivers approve.

This applies to minors and individuals unable to give consent due to illness or other circumstances, including cases where consent from legal guardians cannot be obtained.

The measure, set to take effect later this month, marks a shift from the previous system, which required recipient consent and often prevented vulnerable individuals under guardianship from receiving aid.

To facilitate faster support, authorities will be permitted to conduct simplified assessments of income and assets, while temporarily waiving financial asset checks that legally require individual consent. Recipients’ financial status will be reevaluated within three months using official data.

The ministry also introduced liability protections for frontline officials, who have raised concerns about potential penalties for disbursing public funds without complete verification. Officials who follow established guidelines will be exempt from liability.

“For marginalized citizens facing urgent economic hardship, allowing authorities to apply on their behalf will enable more active and immediate support,” Welfare Minister Jeong Eun-kyeong said.

The policy is part of a broader shift toward a more proactive welfare system aimed at addressing gaps in South Korea’s assistance framework, which has largely depended on individuals applying for support and proving eligibility.

Momentum for reform grew after three tragic incidents in March, including separate cases in North Jeolla Province and Ulsan where individuals killed family members before taking their own lives. In one Ulsan case, a father who had previously been denied livelihood assistance killed his four children and himself.

Critics say such cases highlight structural gaps in the application-based system, arguing that vulnerable individuals are often overlooked despite being on authorities’ radar.

To bridge the gap between institutions and on-the-ground realities, the government introduced a system allowing officials to apply for aid on behalf of recipients. However, the requirement for recipient consent has kept usage low.

According to Rep. Nam In-soon of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, there were only 198 cases in 2024 in which basic livelihood assistance was granted through such ex officio applications by public officials.

“The current system forces households in crisis to prove their own hardship,” said an official from Woori Welfare, a Daegu-based civic group. “It needs to go beyond simply identifying warning signs and move toward more active intervention.”

The ministry plans to distribute detailed guidelines to local governments by May and support legislation in the National Assembly to formalize intervention without recipient consent within this year.

It also aims to introduce a comprehensive support package that follows initial aid, while addressing concerns over increased administrative burdens on public officials.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.