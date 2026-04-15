Posco Group said Wednesday Chairman Chang In-hwa attended the World Steel Association’s regular meeting in Berlin, where he stressed the need for global cooperation to advance decarbonization in the steel industry.

The association, which brings together 157 steelmakers, regional bodies and research institutes worldwide, serves as a key platform for industry collaboration.

Chang represented Korea in the executive committee meeting — the association’s top decision-making body — on Monday. He joined leaders of global steel giants, including China Baowu Steel, Japan’s Nippon Steel and India’s JSW Steel, to discuss the global energy crisis and decarbonization challenges.

“For the global steel industry to achieve decarbonization and ensure that low-carbon steel is fairly valued in the market, cooperation among global players is essential,” Chang said, outlining Posco Group’s decarbonization roadmap.

On the sidelines, Chang held separate meetings with JSW Group CEO Sajjan Jindal and HBIS Group CEO Liu Jian to explore partnership opportunities and discuss key issues such as overseas investment and supply chain stability.

The following day, Chang received the “Sustainability Champion” plaque on behalf of Posco Group, awarded to companies leading sustainable development in the industry. The group has earned the recognition for five consecutive years, underscoring its global environmental, social and governance standing.