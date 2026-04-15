A Cambodian woman in her 40s who had been homeless in South Korea for years has returned safely to her home country with support from local police and support groups.

Officers from the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency escorted the woman to Incheon Airport on April 7, where she boarded a flight to Cambodia to reunite with her family, the agency said.

The effort involved coordination between police, government agencies and private organizations in South Gyeongsang Province.

Authorities became aware of the woman after merchants in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, reported a homeless foreign national in the area. She had entered South Korea on a marriage visa and moved to Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, but after divorcing her partner 10 years ago had predominantly lived on the streets.

She had been staying around Dongsang Market in Gimhae since October 2024.

Police said they arranged medical checks at a local hospital and confirmed her intention to return home before contacting relevant agencies. They worked with the Cambodian Embassy in Korea to issue emergency travel documents.

A civilian committee supporting migrants covered her travel expenses, while an immigration support center in South Gyeongsang Province helped reconnect her with her family.

Family members told officials they had been aware of her situation but lacked the means to bring her back.

“Knowing she made it back home was the best moment of my police career,” said Capt. Song Ju-eun of the provincial police.