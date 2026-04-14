Fans from 188 regions join livestream to celebrate the boy group’s return

Tomorrow X Together met some 3,000 fans during a comeback showcase for its eighth EP, “7th Year: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns,” in Seoul, Monday.

The roughly 80-minute event brought together fans selected through a raffle system and was livestreamed via fan platform Weverse and Hybe Labels’ YouTube channel. Fans from 188 countries and regions, including South Korea, the US, Japan and China, tuned in to watch the showcase.

The new EP marks the group’s first release since renewing its contract with Big Hit Music in August last year, adding significance for the members.

“After renewing our contracts, it feels like we’re back in our first year again. We’re working just as hard,” the group said. “We’re happy to begin this new chapter with you and will continue to do our best. Now is TXT’s time.”

The group opened the showcase with a performance of album's main track “Stick With You.” During the talk segment, the members shared behind-the-scenes stories from the album’s production, reflecting on prerelease promotions and concept photos. They also revealed details from the music video shoot, which drew attention for featuring actor Jeon Jong-seo.

TXT performed a rearranged medley of its love songs, including “Higher Than Heaven,” “Over The Moon,” “0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori,” “The Killa (I Belong to You),” “Back for More” and “Stick With You.”

The group continued with a performance of the EP's B-side “So What,” a track that candidly and playfully explores anxieties and concerns about the future. For the encore, the members performed “Miracle,” “I’ll See You There Tomorrow,” “Moa Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari)” and “Blue Spring.”

The six-track EP captures the thoughts and emotions the five members have experienced over seven years since debut. Alongside the main song, it includes “Bed of Thorns,” “Take Me to Nirvana (feat. Vinida Weng),” “So What,” “21st Century Romance” and “The Next Next.”