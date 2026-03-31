Packed April schedule brings rare intralabel clashes and industrywide releases

April has been dubbed a packed month for K-pop, as a wave of high-profile releases is expected to follow BTS’ powerful return.

With artists from major agencies, rising rookie stars and solo performers all announcing returns within a short span, the industry is bracing for an especially competitive season.

Notably, multiple acts under Hybe are set to return, creating a rare dynamic of intralevel competition at the center of the April comeback rush.

Boy group Tomorrow X Together will kick things off for Hybe on April 13 with its eighth EP, “7th Year: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns,” followed by girl group Le Sserafim, which is set to return with its first release in six months.

Rising boy group TWS is also expected to continue its upward trajectory with the release of its fifth EP “No Tragedy” on April 27, while girl group Illit will put out its fourth EP “Mamihlapinatapai” on April 30, building on the viral success of their previous releases, “Overdrive” and “Not Cute Anymore.”

Ahead of its album “GreenGreen” on May 4, rookie act Cortis will release its lead track “RedRed” on April 20.

What stands out is not just the number of releases out of Hybe subsidiaries but the different stakes facing each group. Tomorrow X Together’s upcoming album marks its first release following the members' contract renewals in 2025, while Le Sserafim faces pressure to expand its global reach. For newer acts like Cortis, maintaining early momentum will be key.

The competitive landscape extends beyond Hybe, as other major agencies are also rolling out releases for both established and next-generation acts.

JYP Entertainment is set to introduce new music as rookie act KickFlip is expected to release “My First Kick” on April 6. Band Xdinary Heroes, considered a successor to Day6, will also join the lineup on April 17 with its eighth EP “Dead And.”

SM Entertainment will also jump on the bandwagon, with NCT Wish set to release its first LP, “Ode to Love” on April 20, as the group looks to build on its momentum following strong sales last year.

K-pop groups from smaller agencies are also joining the packed schedule.

Girl group Kiss of Life is set to return on April 6 with the physical single “Who Is She,” its first release since June 2025. Members have described the album as one they put significant effort into.

Virtual idol group Plave is also slated to return on April 13 with its fourth EP “Caligo Pt.2,” while boy band Close Your Eyes is set for a comeback later in the month.

The April lineup is expanded by solo artists, adding another layer of competition.

T.O.P, a former member of Big Bang, is set to release his first solo LP “Another Dimension” on April 3, which has already garnered close attention for his return to the music scene after 13 years. Park Ji-hoon, a member of the project group Wanna One — who recently saw success for his role in the movie “The King’s Warden” — is expected to return with the solo album "Re:flect" in late April.

Industry observers point to BTS’ comeback as a key factor behind the concentration of releases in April. The group released its new album “Arirang” on March 20, marking its first full group comeback in three years.

With BTS dominating charts and public attention, many companies have strategically scheduled their releases in April to avoid direct overlap.

“The crowded comeback schedule could lead to diluted chart performance as multiple artists, including those under the same label, compete for attention at the same time,” pop culture critic Kim Sung-soo told The Korea Herald. “However, increased competition could also ultimately benefit the industry. With intensified competition, overall visibility for the market could increase, leading to an overall improvement in the quality of music and performances.”