Tomorrow X Together released its eighth EP “7th Year: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” on Monday, selling more than 1.35 million copies that day, said label Big Hit Music citing a local tally.

The mini album is the group’s seventh consecutive million-seller. All albums, except for its first, "minisode 2: Thursday’s Child," achieved the feat in one day.

The new EP's lead track “Stick With You” debuted on Melon’s Top 100 at No. 34 and climbed up to No. 18 on Tuesday.

The six-track EP topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 15 regions, while the lead track made its Top Songs chart in 17.