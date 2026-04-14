"Swim," the lead track from BTS' fifth studio album, "Arirang," has landed at No. 5 on the US Billboard's main singles chart.

The upbeat alternative pop track fell three spots from the previous week on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of April 18, according to a Billboard preview released Monday (US time).

The song, however, led digital song sales for the third week, with 24,000 downloads sold.

Meanwhile, the 14-track album ruled the Billboard 200 albums chart for three consecutive weeks, making history for a K-pop act to achieve the feat.

"Arirang" explores the identity of BTS as a group that began in Korea and the universal emotions its members have encountered throughout their lives. "Swim" is an upbeat alternative pop song about navigating life's challenges, with lyrics co-written by the group's front man, RM.

Last weekend, the seven-member group kicked off a world tour at Goyang Stadium in the city just northwest of Seoul, launching what is expected to be the largest concert tour in K-pop history. (Yonhap)