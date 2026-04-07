In its second week on Billboard’s Hot 100, BTS lead single “Swim” backstroked down a rung to No. 2, according to the chart preview published Monday in the US.

The single made a chart-topping debut on the main songs chart the previous week and has since maintained the top spot in terms of digital sales. Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” returned to the top spot of the Hot 100 for a fifth week since it was released in February.

“Swim” is the main track from the band’s fifth studio album “Arirang,” which extended its stay atop the Billboard 200 to a second week, marking a first for a K-pop group or artist.

The single was bumped down to No. 5 on the UK’s Official Singles Top 100 after hitting No. 2, the highest spot for the septet, while the album fell three spots to No. 4.

BTS is set to launch its world tour in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday.