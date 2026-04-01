BTS now has 13 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100, led by “Swim” at No. 1 on the chart dated April 4.

Only one track from the new album, “Arirang,” failed to debut on the main songs chart: “No. 29,” the instrumental track featuring the sound of a bell registered as a South Korean national treasure.

Seven of the 13 entries sat among the top 50, meaning 39 of the group's songs have now made it to the chart, since “DNA” first entered it in 2017.

On Wednesday, BTS uploaded a teaser for the music video of “2.0,” a B-side track from the album. In it, a dimly lit hallway crowded with a group of men goes silent when an elevator dings. The doors open to show RM sporting longer hair and a pair of aviators — a homage to director Park Chanwook’s award-winning film, “Oldboy.”