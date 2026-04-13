Paldo and HY said they are jointly launching a new global food brand, Arih, in collaboration with BTS.

“Ari” is derived from an old Korean word meaning “lovely” or “beautiful,” while the “h" stands for harmony, happiness and health.

BTS participated in the brand from the planning stage, with its input reflected in the name, flavors, packaging and overall design, the companies said.

Arih will offer three product lines under the concept of “modern balanced food”: noodles and postbiotic energy drinks from Paldo, and dual-biotic sodas from HY.

Paldo’s “modern noodle” lineup features seven flavors that combine Korean recipes with globally familiar tastes. The fettuccine-style noodles are shorter in length for easier consumption with a fork and are designed to resemble fresh pasta.

HY's postbiotic energy drinks also come in seven flavors, offering zero sugar with no artificial coloring or flavoring. The drinks contain two types of organic caffeine, positioning them for preworkout or everyday energy use.

The dual-biotic soda line includes flavors such as orange, peach mango, lemon and berry, and contains 3,000 milligrams of dietary fiber per bottle, tapping into the emerging “fibermaxxing” trend.

The brand is set to launch in the US on April 24, with products to be sold at Walmart stores nationwide and through its online platform. A domestic launch is scheduled for late May, with additional global rollouts to follow.

“Arih is not just a food and beverage brand, but a new way of translating global culture into consumption,” an statement from Paldo and HY said.

“As partners of BTS, we aim to introduce new lifestyles through K-food to consumers worldwide.”