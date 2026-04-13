South Korea ranks among the highest in public transportation usage among advanced economies, but still faces challenges in accessibility for foreign visitors.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, public transportation accounted for 37.6 percent of total travel in 2023, up from 28.6 percent in 2021, rebounding from a pandemic-era slump.

The figure is among the highest in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the only one in the 30 percent range among countries that released comparable data in 2023.

Turkey and Hungary followed at 25.9 percent and 24.5 percent, respectively, while Western European countries including Sweden, Italy, Germany, France and Spain remained below 20 percent.

A separate 2022 survey by Statista showed South Korea had a relatively high share of commuters using public transportation, at around 40 percent, nearly double that of China and the United Kingdom.

The ministry attributed the high usage in part to service improvements, including the introduction of bus-only median lanes and integrated fare systems linking buses and subways.

Public satisfaction with transportation services stood at 4.89 out of 7 in a 2024 survey conducted by the Korea Transportation Safety Authority.

However, the experience for foreign national visitors remains an area for improvement, particularly in payment systems.

Solo travelers, who tend to rely heavily on public transportation, accounted for 78.8 percent of inbound visitors to South Korea in the first quarter of 2025. Travel has also spread beyond Seoul, where transportation infrastructure is less developed.

Despite this trend, limitations persist. On-site ticket purchases for intercity express buses using overseas-issued cards have been suspended since August last year, leaving online booking as the only option.

In addition, unlike London, New York City or Singapore, most South Korean public transport does not support open-loop, contactless payments using foreign credit cards. Currently, only Jeju Island allows such payments via Visa cards.

The ministry commissioned a study late last year on introducing an open-loop transit payment system and is reviewing adoption conditions across local governments. The Seoul Metropolitan Government is pursuing a similar plan, targeting 2030.

For express buses, the ministry plans to strengthen security against overseas card fraud and negotiate transaction fees with industry stakeholders.