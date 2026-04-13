DK and Seungkwan of Seventeen are releasing a new single, “Feel Me,” on Monday, according to agency Pledis Entertainment.

The new love song forms part of NHN Bugs’ singles project. Seungkwan contributed lyrics to the track, which confesses feelings of destiny.

The duo subunit was formed in January and released its first EP “Serenade.” The six-track set fronted by “Blue,” sold over 520,000 copies in the first week and entered the Billboard 200 at No. 195. It topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 10 regions and was featured on the Worldwide iTunes Albums chart.

The pair will hold three concerts in Incheon from April 17, kicking off their Asia tour. Future stops include Daegu and Chiba, Japan, as well as Macao and Kaohsiung, Taiwan.