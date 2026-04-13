President Lee Jae Myung and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk were set to hold summit talks Monday to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Tusk arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a two-day visit, marking the first bilateral trip to the country by a Polish prime minister in 27 years.

The two leaders are scheduled to hold talks, deliver joint press statements and attend an official luncheon at Cheong Wa Dae.

During the summit, they are expected to explore ways to broaden strategic cooperation across various sectors, with a particular focus on the defense industry.

The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to expand strategic cooperation in various areas, with defense industry cooperation.

In December, Poland signed a 5.6 trillion-won ($4 billion) contract with South Korean defense company Hanwha Aerospace Co. to import Chunmoo multiple launch rocket systems.

They will also discuss the Middle East crisis and other major geopolitical developments as Poland is a key member of the European Union and North Atlantic Treaty Organization, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said. (Yonhap)