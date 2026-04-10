President Lee Jae Myung will hold talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Seoul on Monday.

Lee and Tusk will hold a summit, followed by a joint press conference and official lunch hosted by Lee, according to Kang Yu-jung, Lee's chief presidential spokesperson.

The summit will focus the international response to the Middle East conflict and ways to reinforce bilateral strategic ties between South Korea and its key defense export destination, Kang also said in a note to reporters.

Tusk's two-day official visit, which starts Sunday, will be his first to a non-European country since taking office in 2023. Tusk is the first Polish Prime Minister to visit South Korea in 27 years.

South Korea and Poland established diplomatic ties in 1989. Their diplomatic ties were taken to a new height following the signing of deals in 2022 to export South Korean defense equipment including K2 tanks, K9 howitzers and FA-50 light combat aircraft, amid ongoing regional instabilities in Eastern Europe such as the war in Ukraine.