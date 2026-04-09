The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency said Thursday it has signed an agreement with Finland to export K9 self-propelled howitzers from Hanwha Aerospace, in a deal worth 546 million euros ($637 million).

Under the government-to-government contract signed with Finland’s Ministry of Defense in Helsinki, Hanwha Aerospace will supply 112 K9 self-propelled howitzers to Finland.

The signing ceremony was attended by KOTRA President Kang Kyun-sung, Hanwha Aerospace CEO Son Jae-il, and South Korean Ambassador to Finland Kim Jung-ha, while Finland was represented by Olli Ruutu, director general at the Ministry of Defense and other military officials.

The contract follows seven months of negotiations between the two countries since the talks began in August last year.

The latest order marks Finland’s second purchase of the K9 system from South Korea. Helsinki first bought 96 K9 howitzers through a government-to-government contract in 2017.

A South Korean official said Finland’s decision to purchase additional K9s after operating the system for eight years demonstrates the weapon’s reliability and performance under extreme weather conditions.

The K9 Thunder is a self-propelled howitzer with a 155 millimeter caliber, capable of hitting targets more than 40 kilometers away. It boasts a rapid fire capability of three rounds within 15 seconds and travels at speeds of up to 67 kilometers per hour.

In recent years, South Korea has emerged as the world’s leading arms exporters, with the K9 as one of its flagship defense products. The self-propelled howitzer has been exported to over 10 countries, including Poland, Norway, Estonia, Romania and Australia, with more than 1,300 units sold worldwide since its debut in 1999.

“We are pleased that Finland has once again selected the K9 after operating it for eight years near the Arctic region,” Kang said. “This case will serve as an important example demonstrating the credibility of Korean weapons exports in other markets.”

KOTRA said it is a party to the government-to-government agreement, a procurement arrangement between state entities typically used for defense, which offers greater contractual stability, transparency and speed.