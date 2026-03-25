25 years after Kim Dae-jung’s vision for indigenous fighter, KF-21 to be deployed in September

President Lee Jae Myung said Wednesday that the rollout of the KF-21, South Korea’s first homegrown fighter jet, marked more than a military achievement, describing it as a milestone in the country’s push to become one of the world’s top four defense powers.

Lee also cast the aircraft as a symbol of South Korea’s transformation from a buyer of foreign arms to a developer of advanced weapons, and as a platform that could contribute to peace and security beyond the Korean Peninsula.

Lee made the remarks at the rollout ceremony for the first mass-produced KF-21 fighter jet on Wednesday at Korea Aerospace Industries in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province.

"The success of the KF-21 is not simply a strengthening of defense capabilities," Lee said in his congratulatory speech. "Rather it means that the Republic of Korea has secured a new engine that enables it to compete confidently with the world’s leading defense powers," Lee added, referring to South Korea by its official name.

According to Lee, the KF-21 had generated growing interest from overseas ahead of the rollout of its first production model because of its strong performance, cost-efficient upkeep and broad potential for further adaptation.

The KF-21 Boramae is a 4.5-generation supersonic fighter jet with reduced observability compared to fourth-generation aircraft.

Lee underscored that “the government will take the success of the KF-21 as a firm stepping-stone toward becoming one of the world’s top four defense powers.”

The rollout ceremony carried strong symbolic weight, coming 25 years after President Kim Dae-jung first laid out the vision for developing an indigenous fighter aircraft during a commencement address at the Korea Air Force Academy in March 2001.

In his speech, Lee emphasized the government’s commitment to support the KF-21 as a platform that can help safeguard the airspace and peace of partner countries.

“A country that once depended on foreign-supplied weapons for its defense has now become one that develops and produces advanced arms with its own technology — and one whose weapons are sought after by countries around the world,” Lee said.

“Our proud fighter jet will defend the airspace of the Republic of Korea and serve as a symbol of solidarity and a messenger of peace across the globe.”

Lee pledged that “the government will continue to move toward achieving long-envisioned defense self-reliance, while advancing South Korea’s role in contributing to global peace and prosperity.”

The KF-21 rolled out will undergo performance verification by the manufacturer and the Air Force before being deployed for the Air Force in September this year. .

Development of the KF-21 began in December 2015, followed by the rollout of the first prototype in April 2021. The KF-21 prototype successfully completed its first flight in July 2022, began the process of mass production in July 2024 and completed its developmental flight testing in January of this year.

The KF-21 debut is the result of close cooperation between the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, Korea Aerospace Industries and a broad network of academic and research institutions. The scale of the effort was reflected in the testing process alone, with six prototype KF-21 used to carry out 955 ground tests and 1,601 flight tests

The ceremony drew a broad range of foreign diplomats and military officials, underscoring growing international interest in South Korea’s indigenous fighter program.

Attendees included British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks, Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Mizushima, Indonesian Ambassador to Korea Cecep Herawan, Canadian Ambassador to Korea Philippe Lafortune and Peruvian Ambassador to Korea Paul Fernando Duclos Parodi

Diplomats from Iraq, Australia, the United States, Peru and Japan were also present. Military attaches from Iraq, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Thailand, Peru, Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia attended as well.

The rollout ceremony notably came ahead of a state visit by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto from March 31 to April 2, during which Seoul and Jakarta are expected to sign an agreement for an export contract to supply 16 KF-21 fighter jets.

Senior government and defense officials were also at the ceremony, including Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, Minister of Science and ICT Bae Kyung-hoon, Minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration Lee Yong-cheol, Administrator of the Korea Aerospace Administration Oh Tae-seog, CEO of Korea Aerospace Industries Kim Jong-chool and Lee Keon-wan, who heads the Agency for Defense Development.

Top military leaders in attendance included Army Chief of Staff Gen. Kim Gyu-ha, Navy Chief Adm. Kim Kyung-ryul, Air Force Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Son Seok-rak and Marine Corps Commandant Lt. Gen. Ju Il-suk.