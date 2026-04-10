Mom’s Touch said Friday it would expand its franchise business in Japan, marking a shift from direct operations to a scalable local growth model.

The move builds on the brand’s recent expansion across Asia, including in Thailand, Mongolia, Laos and Uzbekistan. Japan is the first market where Mom’s Touch has established a local subsidiary.

Following the success of its flagship store in Shibuya, the company has opened additional outlets in Harajuku, Shimokitazawa, Akitsu and Chigasaki, strengthening its market foothold.

The company recently rebranded its local entity from Mom’s Touch Tokyo to Mom’s Touch Japan and, on April 1, launched a data-driven “Franchise Inbound Platform” to streamline development. The platform digitalizes the process of identifying potential partners, consultations and contract execution, effectively transplanting its Korea-tested store rollout system to Japan.

Mom’s Touch said it aims to replicate its domestic “quick service restaurant platform” strategy — combining burgers, chicken and pizza — to drive all-day demand beyond peak lunch hours.

The company aims to secure at least 100 franchise agreements by 2026 and expand beyond Tokyo into the Kanto and Kansai regions.

To lead the expansion, Mom’s Touch Japan appointed Nakamura Shoichi, former CEO of Pizza Hut Japan and a veteran franchise specialist, as its chief executive.

“This project marks the transfer of Korea’s advanced franchise development model to Japan,” Nakamura said. “We aim to reshape the market with a structure that offers lower initial investment and higher sales potential.”