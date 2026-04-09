Coupang CEO Harold Rogers (Coupang)
Coupang CEO Harold Rogers (Coupang)

Coupang interim CEO Harold Rogers visits small and midsize suppliers in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, Wednesday, pledging support for manufacturers squeezed by rising energy costs and currency swings.

At a grain-processing facility, he met with heads of regional companies, hearing firsthand concerns about input costs and supply chain stability. Rogers promised a dedicated executive hotline to speed up supplier communications and said Coupang would explore overseas market expansion, including exports to Taiwan, along with new initiatives in business-to-business sales and joint product development.

He cast small and midsize businesses as indispensable to the regional economy, saying Coupang could only grow if they did.

Coupang Harold Rogers talks to a worker at a grain processing facility. (Coupang)
Coupang Harold Rogers talks to a worker at a grain processing facility. (Coupang)

minmin@heraldcorp.com