Coupang interim CEO Harold Rogers visits small and midsize suppliers in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, Wednesday, pledging support for manufacturers squeezed by rising energy costs and currency swings.

At a grain-processing facility, he met with heads of regional companies, hearing firsthand concerns about input costs and supply chain stability. Rogers promised a dedicated executive hotline to speed up supplier communications and said Coupang would explore overseas market expansion, including exports to Taiwan, along with new initiatives in business-to-business sales and joint product development.

He cast small and midsize businesses as indispensable to the regional economy, saying Coupang could only grow if they did.