Coupang interim CEO Harold Rogers paid tribute to front-line workers in a companywide email following his overnight delivery shift last week, pledging to keep investing in the logistics that underpin the company's Rocket Delivery service.

According to industry sources, the email sent Wednesday reflected on a 10-hour overnight delivery shift on March 19 in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province — from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. — during which he delivered packages to apartment complexes and residential areas across the region.

"From the start of the shift to the final delivery the following morning, it was a valuable experience meeting customers at the front lines while sharing the shift with Coupang workers," Rogers wrote. "Rocket Delivery, beloved across the country today, could not have existed without those who carry out their roles with dedication and guard the last mile."

The logistics process left an impression on Rogers, who noted that everything from package sequencing to end-to-end tracking was meticulously designed. "I was able to confirm firsthand Coupang's core competitiveness, continuously refined through innovation," he wrote.

Rogers also touched on Coupang's growth trajectory, noting that in less than 20 years, the company has grown into a global tech company leading artificial intelligence-driven distribution innovation through strategic investment and precise execution.

"The scale, diversity and markets of our business have all changed, but our identity has not," he said. "We will continuously improve the customer experience, sustain our growth and shape the future of commerce."

Coupang's latest logistics push came in Taiwan, where the company opened its fourth smart fulfillment center in Taoyuan on Thursday. The new facility, powered by AI and robotics, extends Rocket Delivery coverage to roughly 70 percent of the island.

The expansion stands to benefit Korean small and medium-sized enterprises, more than 10,000 of which already use Coupang's platform to sell in Taiwan through its end-to-end logistical support.

"As Rocket Delivery takes root in Taiwan's 200 trillion won ($133 billion) retail market, the export boost for Korean SMEs grappling with weak domestic demand is expected to become more pronounced this year," a Coupang official said.