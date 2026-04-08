A Japanese tourist suspected of assaulting a taxi driver left South Korea a day after his arrest, raising the possibility the case could stall, police said Wednesday.

According to Seoul’s Namdaemun Police Station, the man in his 20s was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of kicking a taxi driver over an unpaid fare.

Police said the suspect refused to pay after claiming the driver, in his 50s, had failed to drop him off at his intended destination. He allegedly kicked the driver at around 10 p.m. near Myeong-dong Station after the driver demanded payment.

A nearby merchant reported the incident, and police arrested the tourist at the scene. He was released after initial questioning and departed South Korea on Monday morning.

Under Korean law, investigators may request the Justice Ministry to impose an emergency departure suspension on foreign nationals when there are reasonable grounds to suspect an offense punishable by death, life imprisonment or imprisonment of at least three years.

Police said the case did not meet that threshold.

They added that they had identified the suspect’s whereabouts and would continue the investigation without detention. However, if he does not return to South Korea, the case is likely to be suspended.