Samsung Electronics’ record-breaking first-quarter earnings have lifted the combined market capitalization of its group affiliates to nearly 1,600 trillion won ($1.08 trillion), underscoring the company’s dominant role in Korea’s equity market.

According to the Korea Exchange on Wednesday, the total market value of 17 listed Samsung Group affiliates reached 1,588,500,000,000 won at the close, accounting for 39.65 percent of the combined capitalization of the Kospi, Kosdaq and Konex markets.

The surge follows Samsung Electronics’ blockbuster earnings announcement a day earlier, which sent its shares up 7.12 percent to 210,500 won. The company’s market capitalization rose to around 1,246 trillion won, making up roughly 78.4 percent of the group’s total value.

Samsung Electronics reported a preliminary operating profit of 57.2 trillion won for the January-March period, up 755 percent from a year earlier, on revenue of 133 trillion won, which rose 68.1 percent.

It marked the first time the company’s quarterly revenue exceeded 100 trillion won and operating profit topped 50 trillion won.

The earnings surprise was driven by a sharp rebound in semiconductors, as surging demand for artificial intelligence applications fueled a memory supercycle and pushed prices higher.

Industry analysts expect the upcycle to continue throughout the year, citing Samsung’s technological edge as the world’s only chipmaker with integrated capabilities across logic, memory, foundry and advanced packaging.