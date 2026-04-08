Samsung, SK hynix power rally on foreign buying

Foreign investors have taken a turn from their massive selling spree on the South Korean benchmark Kospi, net buying shares during Wednesday trading after the US and Iran agreed on a conditional two-week ceasefire.

The main board Kospi opened at 5,804.7, up 5.64 percent from the previous session, and extended gains to rise 7.61 percent to 5,912.8 as of 2 p.m. The secondary Kosdaq also opened at 1,084.57, up 4.61 percent, and stood at 1,083.93, a gain of 4.55 percent.

Amid sharp buying demand, a buy-side sidecar was triggered on the main bourse at 9:06 a.m., and on the Kosdaq at 9:13 a.m., halting programmed buy orders for five minutes.

Foreign investors recorded net purchases of over 2 trillion won ($1.36 billion) on the Kospi as of 2 p.m. Institutional investors logged net buying of 2.72 trillion won, driving the market higher. In contrast, retail investors net sold more than 4.95 trillion won, taking profits.

Offshore investors, who recorded net selling of a record 35.88 trillion won on the main board in March and 21.07 trillion won in February, are showing signs of a gradual return, posting net purchases of 270 billion won so far this month through Tuesday.

On Friday, they snapped an 11-day streak of net selling with net purchases of 804 billion won. After briefly turning sellers to a net tune of 160 billion won in the next session, they returned to net buying on Tuesday, purchasing 370 billion won.

Market heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK hynix rose by 9.03 percent and 14.08 percent, respectively. Hyundai Motor jumped 7.72 percent while LG Energy Solution shed 1.1 percent.

The won also strengthened against the dollar as risk sentiment improved alongside a drop in international oil prices, trading at 1,479.9 per dollar at the start of onshore trading. It had extended gains to 1,473.08 per dollar as of 2 p.m.

It marked the first time the won opened below the 1,500-per-dollar level since March 25, when it opened at 1,493, and the first time in about a month that it strengthened beyond the 1,480 level during trading.