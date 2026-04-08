South Korea is seeing a rise in the thefts of bridge nameplates, as soaring global copper prices turn nonferrous metals into increasingly lucrative targets.

In rural Samcheok, Gangwon Province, authorities found that 47 copper nameplates that had been installed on small bridges across eight villages were now missing. The discovery prompted a police investigation, raising concerns about a broader wave of metal theft linked to rising commodity prices.

Residents suspect the thefts were coordinated, citing the unusually large number of nameplates removed in a short period. Police say the motive is likely tied to recent volatility in copper prices, driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and strong global demand.

Copper prices have climbed sharply over the past year, reaching a record high of $14,500 per ton on the London Metal Exchange earlier this year, nearly triple last year’s levels. With copper among the most valuable scrap metals, officials believe the thieves targeted bridge nameplates for resale in the scrap market.

Replacing the 47 missing nameplates in Samcheok alone is expected to cost the city about 100 million won ($68,000), highlighting the financial burden on local governments.

Similar cases have been reported elsewhere. Police last month arrested a man in his 40s who allegedly stole more than 850 bridge nameplates over a one-month period from 254 bridges across South Jeolla and North Jeolla provinces.

The suspect is accused of selling the stolen plates to a scrap dealer in Gwangju, earning around 40 million won. Authorities estimate total damage, including restoration costs, could reach 600 million won.