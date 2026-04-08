LONDON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colebrook Bosson Saunders, the leader in workplace ergonomics, recently released their Beyond the Screen: The Hidden Challenges of Laptop-Based Hybrid Work report. The study shares an insider look into how modern-day professionals really use their laptops, the obstacles faced in hybrid environments, and how most organisations are unprepared for this shift.

The report revealed a widespread dependency, with nearly 90% of professionals utilising laptops for work, signifying a massive shift from traditional workflows. Since the pandemic, 59% of respondents have become more mobile and 46% currently work in hybrid arrangements. With 72% using their devices for deep work, professionals often spend hours in makeshift settings, such as home offices and co-working spaces, that may not be ergonomically designed. Home and office desks were found to be equally common at 72%, reinforcing the hybrid reality.

Laptops are designed for portability rather than long-term ergonomics; professionals often need to choose between the flexibility of shared spaces and the comfort of a proper setup. This ergonomic toll, including improper posture and infrastructure gaps in spaces lacking proper desks, chairs, and lighting, can lead to lasting physical health issues.

This reality also leads to technical and social barriers. Connectivity issues, "battery anxiety", and device compatibility create a stressful environment. Further adding to the mental load is the communication breakdown between physically dispersed teams, where vital information can get lost in long chat threads and technical barriers during calls.

With this revamped reality, organisations must shift from office-centric models to supporting a truly mobile employee experience. Many treat laptops as basic IT peripherals rather than critical infrastructure; simply put, when a laptop fails, work stops. Organisations must rethink support models and move to proactive leadership that supports the people using the space. By prioritising trust and clarity over floorplans, leaders can reframe the workplace as a supportive environment where well-being and high performance coexist.

For a better look into how leadership shapes these, join the Designing for Humans, Leading for Performance webinar on April 22.

Visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/designing-for-humans-leading-for-performance-tickets-1980730606564?aff=APMEA.

About Colebrook Bosson Saunders

Established in 1990 and part of the MillerKnoll collective since 2022, Colebrook Bosson Saunders focuses on seamlessly connecting people with technology, driven by its core values: to innovate, connect, and create.

Media Contact:

Cecil Huang

Senior Marketing Manager – APAC, Middle East & Africa

Cecil.huang@cbsproducts.co.uk