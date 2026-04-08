Attendees share top takeaways from the Korea Herald forum marking 140 years of Korea-France ties

Hundreds turned out for the 2026 Korea Herald Architecture Talk headlined by renowned French architect Dominique Perrault. For many in attendance, the event prompted a reconsideration of how architecture is conceived and practiced.

Held to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between South Korea and France, the fourth edition of the annual forum was organized under the theme “Architecture Beyond Borders — Dialogue with Dominique Perrault.”

The program spotlighted cross-cultural exchange between Korean and French architectural communities, with particular attention to the evolving role of public architecture.

Attendance exceeded expectations. The main venue, Lee San-bong Hall, quickly filled, with attendees spilling into an adjacent hall set up to accommodate the overflow. Long lines formed outside the venue as students and industry watchers queued early to secure seats for the event.

At the center of the program was a 50-minute presentation by Perrault, who walked the audience through several of his landmark projects while illustrating his approach to architecture as a civic tool that shapes how people inhabit shared spaces.

After the talk, hundreds lined up for autographs during the almost hour-long signing session, as Perrault greeted attendees one by one, taking selfies and exchanging brief conversations.

For Jung Min-woo, 25, an architecture major at Kookmin University, the opportunity to engage directly was a primary motivation for attending. “It’s not often that you get to ask questions like this,” he said. “What I was most looking forward to was hearing how he thinks and being able to ask about ideas I’ve been developing myself.”

Jung said what stood out most was Perrault’s openness. “In Korea, the way great masters think can be very influential. But what impressed me was how much he encouraged participation. Even as a master, he wasn’t just presenting his work. He was drawing people into the process,” he said. “It also made me realize that even established architects go through the same kind of deliberation. They’re constantly reflecting and communicating to determine direction.”

Shin Sung-hee, 30, a job seeker and architecture graduate from Ewha Womans University, attended with a more personal connection in mind.

“Before graduating, I had many fond memories of (the Ewha Campus Complex), so I wanted to hear directly about the intentions behind its design,” she said. Having attended Perrault's lectures in the past, Shin said she was curious to hear his updated thinking. “I was especially struck by his point that a love for heritage should be the foundation of design,” she added.

For Jang Seo-yoon, 21, a second-year architecture student at Ewha Womans University, the lecture opened up new possibilities. “Our professor told us it would be a great opportunity, so we all came together,” she said. “I came with the mindset of learning as much as I can.”

She highlighted Perrault’s discussion of subterranean architecture as particularly eye-opening.

“We’re often told that building underground is very difficult, so students tend to avoid it,” she said. “But hearing that excavating the ground itself can be part of the design made me want to explore it more.”

As the crowd lingered after the event, attendees could be seen photographing the venue, flipping through copies of The Korea Herald, and continuing conversations sparked by the talk.