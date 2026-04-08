Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young on Tuesday emphasized architecture’s power to connect people and shape shared futures, as he opened the 2026 Korea Herald Architecture Talk at Ewha Womans University’s Ewha Campus Complex in Seoul.

Introducing keynote speaker Dominique Perrault, a French architect and urbanist, Choi added that Perrault "connects the world" through architecture.

"Perrault’s architecture is more than just a physical building," said Choi. "Like Ewha’s ECC, it is a form of art and a public practice that reads the flow of the land and delicately connects people’s lives."

Choi added that Tuesday’s event carried symbolic weight, as this year marks the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and France.

"For 140 years, our two countries have shared values through culture, art and the shaping of cities," said Choi. "Architecture has long served as a bridge between societies."

Amid global challenges such as climate change and sustainability, Choi stressed the need for deeper dialogue on the future of urban life.

"The cities we live in now face great challenges," he said. "I hope today’s discussion, through Perrault’s philosophy, becomes a lively platform where we can imagine a refined and sustainable future together."

Reaffirming the role of The Korea Herald, Choi said the publication would continue to serve as "a platform that connects knowledge and inspiration across borders and disciplines," much like Perrault’s architecture.