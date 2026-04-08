In her congratulatory speech at The Korea Herald's 4th Architecture Forum on Tuesday, Deputy Culture Minister Jung Hyangmi emphasized that the gathering, marked a luminous chapter in the history of bilateral exchanges between South Korea and France.

The deputy minister for culture and arts policy praised the forum’s venue, Ewha Campus Complex at Ewha Womans University, a building designed by French architect Dominique Perrault, for its innovative concept: Sinking into the ground to embrace light, nature and people.

She cited the complex as a forward-looking example of public architecture that coexists with the natural environment and bridges the city with its citizens.

“The creation of such an unfamiliar yet familiar space in the heart of Seoul makes me realize anew that this is how architecture speaks to our lives, transcending language and borders,” she said.

"The Ministry of Culture Sports and Tourism's core belief is public architecture should transcend its role as mere practical infrastructure. It must serve as a vital cultural asset that enriches the daily lives of citizens and enhances community values," she added. “I sincerely hope that today's conversation will cross borders and generations, leading to a vibrant start for better cities and better lives,” she concluded.