Real estate asset manager Vestas Investment Management said Tuesday it has formed a strategic partnership with Singaporean real estate investment firm City Developments Limited to target domestic hospitality investments.

Founded in 1963, CDL is a real estate investment firm listed on the Singaporean stock market with a capitalization of approximately 7.5 trillion won ($5 billion). It specializes in residential and commercial real estate, as well as the hotel industry.

Under the partnership, CDL will become a shareholder in Vestas Investment Management through a third-party allotment recapitalization, which is intended to enhance the asset manager’s financial soundness.

By leveraging CDL’s certified business capabilities and Vestas Investment’s key domestic partners, the two aim to cultivate the hospitality sector as a key growth area and cooperate in the global real estate sector.

Vestas Investment Management is recruiting personnel for a recently established business unit focused on hospitality, while CDL operates approximately 160 hotels worldwide through its hotel subsidiary Millennium & Copthorn Hotels.

CDL also has a track record in the domestic hospitality sector, purchasing Hilton Namsan Hotel in 1999 and selling it in 2021, as well as acquiring Nine Tree Premier Hotel Myeongdong II in 2023.

Regarding further cooperation in global business areas, Vestas Investment Management’s local subsidiary will work closely with CDL during the restructuring of CDL’s European portfolio.

“Hotel investments are seeing robust growth in the domestic real estate market due to strong demand from both Koreans and foreigners,” an official from Vestas Investment Management said. “We also expect to spot more opportunities in the hospitality sector, such as senior housing, which has abundant growth potential.”

As of 2025, Vestas Investment Management has assets under management of approximately 8.7 trillion won, establishing a competitive edge in overseas real estate investment. It operates 24 logistics assets across Europe, standing as the largest domestic asset manager in terms of investment volume and floor area.