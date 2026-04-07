GC Wellbeing announced Tuesday that it contracted a deal for exporting GCelle Rebornne to Japan, accelerating its expansion into the Asian medical aesthetics market.

GCelle Rebornne is an acellular dermal matrix derived from human tissue, characterized by its enhanced biocompatibility through a method that minimizes tissue damage.

The company signed a supply deal with local partner company Nifuji in March and is ramping up collaboration in distribution and marketing. The partnership is significant as Japan is a key area of focus for the company.

GC Wellbeing began full-scale supply in March, running the Japanese expansion in tandem with its initial domestic launch.

Starting in May, the company plans to hold symposiums for local medical professionals in Japan to increase product visibility.

“We have successfully launched and marketed Rhinex, which is made from the human placenta,” said an official from GC Wellbeing.

“We will actively promote GCelle Rebornne and rapidly expand our presence in the Asian market.”

The company held a launch symposium for the product on March 31, introducing various clinical adaptations. Through continuous research and development, GC Wellbeing plans to offer differentiated treatment options in the future.