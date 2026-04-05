Appellate trials for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former first lady Kim Keon Hee will also conclude in the upcoming week

The appellate trial for ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, charged with resisting arrest, is set to conclude Monday with the defendant's final statement and the prosecution's request for punishment.

Yoon's wife Kim Keon Hee and high-ranking officials under Yoon's then-administration are also under deliberation by the Seoul High Court for their roles in Yoon's botched martial law attempt on Dec. 3, 2024.

A lower court sentenced Yoon to five years in prison in January on charges of special obstruction of official duty and abuse of authority. The court had found him guilty of obstructing the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials’ attempt to execute a lawfully issued arrest warrant in January 2025 by mobilizing the Presidential Security Service.

He was also found guilty of violating Cabinet members’ right to deliberate on the martial law declaration, forging the declaration after it had been struck down and disposing of the forged document.

Yoon’s appeal is the first case to be heard by the Special Tribunal for Insurrection, a dedicated panel established in February to handle cases related to his failed martial law attempt, following the National Assembly’s passage of a related bill in December 2025.

Yoon’s attorneys filed a constitutional complaint Tuesday against the law establishing the special tribunal, arguing that it undermines the defendant’s right to a fair trial.

The Seoul High Court held two hearings in March and is expected to wrap up the trial after completing evidentiary proceedings, hearing the special counsel’s sentencing demand and listening to closing arguments at the third hearing scheduled for Monday.

Appellate court expedites insurrection-related cases

On Tuesday, the Seoul High Court will also hear closing arguments in the appellate trial of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, charged with playing a key role in the insurrection.

In a ruling that surprised many, the lower court sentenced Han to 23 years in prison, far exceeding the 15 years sought by the special counsel. It is uncommon for a court to impose a heavier sentence than the one requested by the prosecution.

The Seoul High Court will also conclude appellate hearings for former first lady Kim Keon Hee, who was charged with receiving bribes from the Unification Church. The court said it will hear Kim’s closing arguments on Wednesday and deliver its ruling on April 28.

A lower court in January found Kim guilty of receiving 80 million won ($53,000) in bribes from the Unification Church in return for favors related to church projects. She was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison, along with the forfeiture of 12.8 million won.

With Kim’s appellate ruling scheduled for April 28, second-instance rulings for Yoon and Han's cases are also expected before June.

Under Korean law, second- and third-instance rulings in special counsel cases must be completed within three months of the previous ruling.

Because both Yoon and Han received their first-instance rulings in January, appellate decisions are expected before June, while final Supreme Court rulings must come by September.