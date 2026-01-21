The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to a 23-year prison term, finding him guilty of playing a key role in an insurrection by aiding former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed martial law attempt on Dec. 3, 2024.

He was immediately detained in the courtroom after the sentencing.

Special Counsel Cho Eun-suk had requested a 15-year sentence, arguing that Han assisted actions taken before and after the declaration of martial law, despite his duty as prime minister to restrain the president’s unlawful exercise of power.

Han was convicted of forging and signing a martial law decree on Dec. 6 — three days after the declaration — in an attempt to retroactively legitimize the move.

Prosecutors said he later ordered the document be destroyed. He was also found guilty of perjury for falsely testifying during Yoon’s impeachment trial that he had not known about the decree.

Han denied all charges throughout the investigation and trial, insisting he had no prior knowledge of the martial law plans.

Wednesday’s ruling marks the first time a former member of Yoon’s Cabinet has been sentenced in relation to the 2024 martial law crisis, and the first judicial determination on whether the events constituted an insurrection.

In its decision, the court effectively recognized the 2024 martial law crisis as an insurrection, stating, “(the martial law decree) did not follow processes outlined in the constitution, and withheld constitutional rights including the functions of the National Assembly, the party system, and the freedom of press and assembly."

"It also mobilized the military and police force to take over the National Assembly and the National Election Commission, so we can say it was grave enough to disturb the order in a part of the territory. I will henceforth refer to the martial law as 'the 12.3 insurrection,'" the court added.

Under Article 87 of the Criminal Act, insurrection is defined as an act of rioting with the purpose of excluding state authority or disrupting the constitutional order in all or part of the territory of South Korea.

The ruling is expected to serve as an important precedent ahead of Yoon’s sentencing on charges of leading an insurrection, scheduled for Feb. 19.