The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to life imprisonment, finding him guilty of leading an insurrection.

The verdict came 443 days after Yoon’s imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, which lasted six hours and triggered the country’s most severe constitutional crisis since democratization.

He became the first sitting president to be indicted with physical detention in January last year and was removed from office in April.