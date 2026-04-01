The South Korean government plans to financially support those adopting dogs that have retired from years of public service, through a subsidization program announced Wednesday.

The program will cover up to 60 percent of expenses for the dogs, with a cap of 1 million won ($660) each year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. Households adopting dogs that formerly worked in the military, police, and emergency services, or the detection units of related agencies, are eligible for the program.

The plan is in accordance with an agreement reached last year between six branches of the government, including the Ministry of Defense, the National Police Agency and the National Fire Agency.

Several civilian sectors are working together to provide care for the retired dogs as well.

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance, Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance, KB Insurance and DB Insurance offer discounts of up to 20 percent on their pet insurance programs. Five companies from the Korean Pet Food Association, including Wooriwa Pet Food Kitchen, offer 20 to 30 percent discounts on their products.

Forty-four member hospitals of the Korean Animal Hospital Association provide 30 percent discounts on medical fees, while 20 pet funeral companies offer 20 to 30 percent discounts as well.

The ministry added that it is pushing to establish a dedicated care center for retired dogs that have not yet been adopted.