Korean budget carrier T'way Air said Tuesday its shareholders have approved a plan to change the company’s name to “Trinity Airways,” in a rebranding move aimed at strengthening its identity.

The decision was made at the airline’s annual general meeting held at its training center in western Seoul, where shareholders passed an amendment to the articles of incorporation to reflect the name change.

The new name will be finalized after completing required procedures, including approvals from domestic and international aviation authorities.

T'way Air said existing reservations, flight numbers and the airline code “TW” will remain unchanged during the transition. Its website and services will also continue to operate as usual.

To minimize confusion, the airline plans to roll out the new brand gradually across its official channels, including its website and customer notifications.

“As we move forward as Trinity Airways, we will ensure a smooth transition and minimize disruption for customers and the market,” a company official said. “Safety and service quality will remain our top priorities throughout the process.”