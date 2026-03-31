Paik Jong-won, celebrity chef and CEO of restaurant franchise operator Theborn Korea, has said he will resume business expansion, following the resolution of most allegations raised against the company last year.

“Most of the allegations have now been cleared, and we are finally resuming business activities that had been put on hold,” he said at the company’s annual general meeting in Seoul on Tuesday, describing 2025 as “a lost year” due to what he called “attacks” on the company.

Theborn, which debuted on Korea’s main stock market in late 2024, came under public and regulatory scrutiny after a series of allegations were raised over its franchise management and food quality control, including mislabeling ingredient origins and violating sanitation regulations. Amid the controversies, Paik suspended all TV appearances in May.

Paik has since returned to the screen, appearing as a judge in the second season of Netflix’s “Culinary Class Wars,” released in December last year.

While most complaints filed against the firm have been cleared by law enforcement authorities, its conflicts with some franchisees over profitability have continued. The matter is currently under review by the Fair Trade Commission.

Speaking to shareholders Tuesday, Paik emphasized a hands-on leadership approach, focusing on overseas markets including North America, Southeast Asia and Europe. He also reaffirmed plans to pursue mergers and acquisitions.