Paik Jong-won, TV personality and CEO of TheBorn Korea, was cleared of allegations that he was involved in his company’s alleged false labeling of ingredient origins, law enforcement said Monday. The company itself, however, has been indicted on the same charges.

According to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station on Monday, it decided in October not to refer Paik’s case to the prosecution, determining that there was insufficient evidence to prove he violated the Act on Labeling and Advertising of Foods. However, the police did refer the company and two of its officials, without detention, for further investigation and indictment.

Paik was accused in March of misleadingly promoting products -- including “deopjuk,” a thick porridge, and “gogumappang,” a sweet potato bread -- as containing locally sourced ingredients.

Four additional allegations that the company breached food sanitation laws were dismissed. Complaints filed in April alleged that the food franchise used industrial-grade metal cooking tools and sprayed apple juice from pesticide containers during a barbecue event.

“We have reviewed all aspects of the company, including the cases that were under investigation,” a TheBorn Korea official said. “We are doing our best to ensure this does not happen again.”

Paik, who gained fame for his appearances on Korean cooking shows -- including Netflix’s hit cooking survival series “Culinary Class Wars” and SBS’ “Paik Jong-won’s Alley Restaurant” -- retired from the entertainment scene in May amid ongoing backlash.

However, he drew renewed criticism when he appeared on a Taiwanese television show in October.

With the allegations cleared, Paik is set to return to television on Monday on MBC’s “Chef in Antarctica,” where he travels to Antarctica to cook meals for researchers working at South Korea’s King Sejong Station.

The show was filmed prior to the allegations, according to its producer. However, civic groups and franchisees of Paik’s brand said they will hold a demonstration in front of MBC headquarters on Tuesday to protest his return.