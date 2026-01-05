South Korean prosecutors have cleared businessman and television personality Paik Jong-won of allegations that he falsely labeled the country of origin of ingredients used in his food products, authorities said Monday.

The probe into Paik and his company, TheBorn Korea, was closed on Dec. 29 after officials from the National Agricultural Products Quality Management Service referred the case to prosecutors on June 4.

The investigation followed findings that some of Paik’s products, including soybean paste, used imported ingredients despite being promoted online as made with domestic ingredients.

Prosecutors said, however, there was no evidence of deliberate intent in the labeling.

Under Korean law, falsely labeling the origin of food ingredients is punishable by up to seven years in prison. In less serious cases, authorities may instead issue an administrative order requiring labels to be corrected.

Paik, one of the most influential figures in Korea’s food industry, has faced a string of controversies over quality control at restaurants and food companies under his leadership.

The 59-year-old issued a public apology in May and said he would step back from television appearances following the controversies.

He later reversed that decision, appearing in November on the MBC variety program "Chef of Antarctica" and is currently featured in the second season of the Netflix show "Culinary Class Wars."