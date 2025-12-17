The Netflix series presses forward with a fresh chef lineup and mystery returnees, despite persisting questions around judge Paik

South Korea’s hottest culinary survival series has returned with a second season, once again led by judges Paik Jong-won and Ahn Sung-jae, a fresh slate of underdog and star chefs, and a shocking twist: returning contestants from the megahit first season.

Since its September 2024 premiere, “Culinary Class Wars” became a breakout phenomenon, pitting underdog cooks from the black team against established star chefs on the white team through cook-offs and individual elimination rounds. When the season finale aired in October, the series made history as the first Korean entertainment show on Netflix to top the streamer’s non-English-language TV rankings for three consecutive weeks.

A year later, Season 2 retains its central judging duo while slightly expanding the competitive field. The new season introduces 80 contestants on the black team and 20 chefs on the white team, alongside a defining rule change: two mystery chefs returning from Season 1 will enter the competition as members of the black team.

The rest of the show’s structure remains largely intact — at least in the first three episodes. As before, black team contestants present their signature dishes for evaluation, with successful chefs advancing to one-on-one matchups against members of the white team.

The familiarity of the format was intentional, according to producer Kim Hak-min.

“Because Season 1 was embraced by such a huge audience, it carried a great sense of weight and pressure,” Kim said during a press conference held on Wednesday.

“We spent a lot of time thinking about it, but we felt that change for the sake of change could actually be harmful to the program. Rather than forcing changes, since Season 1 was so well loved, we focused on refining and building upon the elements that resonated with viewers, while replacing the weaker parts with something new. That approach, we thought, would allow us to create a more complete and polished program," he said.

Co-producer Kim Eun-ji described the first season as a source of confidence for both contestants and the production team.

“Some chefs who had declined to appear in Season 1 gathered the courage this time and voluntarily applied to join the show. On our end as well, during Season 1, we didn’t dare approach Chef Hu Deok-juk or the Venerable Seonjae with casting offers, but this time we worked up the courage to do so. We were deeply grateful that they accepted so readily,” she said.

Among the standout white team contestants is star chef Son Jong-won, who operates two Michelin-starred restaurants, one focused on Korean cuisine and the other on Western fare. Son said he joined after considerable deliberation, with the production team admitting they “struggled” to persuade him.

“I talked big and said I was confident (in the show), but in reality I was very worried,” Son said. “Just as Season 1 sparked a boom when the food service industry was in a slump, I (joined with) hope this season will help energize it again.”

Chef Hu Deok-juk, a white team contestant and a 57-year veteran of Chinese cuisine, framed his participation as an opportunity for exchange.

“Being with younger chefs, I approached (the show) with the mindset that I can learn from them as well. Sharing what I know and nurturing the next generation is what brings me happiness,” he said.

Season 2 also arrives amid questions about Paik’s continued involvement, following controversies related to his company, TheBorn Korea, and its alleged mislabeling of ingredient origins.

Producer Kim Hak-min addressed the issue cautiously: “There has been a great deal of feedback from viewers, and we always take it seriously and with care," said Kim.

When asked whether Paik would remain on the judging panel for a third season, Kim added, “Season 2 was only released yesterday, so it’s too early to discuss how, or even whether, Season 3 will move forward. Nothing has been decided yet."

"Whichever direction we take, we’re keeping our eyes and ears open to feedback and taking it into consideration as we prepare our next steps.”

The 13-part series has released three episodes as of Wednesday, with new installments dropping every Tuesday on Netflix.