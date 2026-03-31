The UN Human Rights Council has adopted this year's UN resolution on North Korea's human rights situation, co-sponsored by South Korea and 49 other nations.

The Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council adopted the resolution on Pyongyang's human rights by consensus at its 61st regular session Monday (local time), according to its website.

While the South Korean government reportedly considered opting out of the co-sponsorship this year amid its efforts to mend strained ties with Pyongyang, it has joined as a co-sponsor in an apparent bid to act in principle on recognizing the universal value of human rights.

The UN resolution condemns "in the strongest terms" the long-standing and systematic, widespread and gross human rights violations and abuses in North Korea and urges the North to take "immediately all steps" necessary to end such crimes.

It also called on Pyongyang to immediately release those who are arbitrarily detained in the North and resume the reunions of Korean families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

South Korea was among the 61 co-sponsors of the resolution adopted at the UN General Assembly Third Committee last December. Seoul co-sponsored the resolution from 2008-18 but skipped it from 2019-21 during the former administration of Moon Jae-in.

North Korea has bristled at the international community's criticism of its human rights abuses, calling it a US-led attempt to topple its regime. (Yonhap)